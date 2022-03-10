Urban Kansas City farm struggling due to inconsistent weather

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Instead of being out in rural Kansas or Missouri with hundreds of acres, Young Family Farm has sat within the urban core of Kansas City on 39th and Wayne for more than seven years.

They grow everything from collard greens, to mustard greens, to kale, to carrots.

“We try to tailor what we grow for the surrounding area and what the residents in the area would like to eat,” said Alan Young Sr.

Usually, the farm looks filled with growth. But so far this year, mother nature has not been so kind.

“Unfortunately, the weather is slowing down our Spring planting,” said Young.

He said they’ve had to cancel workdays to put new compost on their beds,

Plus, they have thousands of dollars’ worth of transplants coming next Friday that need to be in the ground within 10 days.

If not, the community won’t have their fresh produce to purchase at the start of their season on May 21. Young and his family would lose out on part of their income.

“We estimate at least $10,000 worth of investments upfront, and if we can’t get these things in the ground and ready for market, then we’ll lose out on that money,” said Young.

When the season starts, the farm will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

