Traffic deaths double in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Traffic deaths are up in Kansas City. It’s a national trend that’s not slowing down in the Show-Me State.

“It’s the same every year,” said KCPD Accident Investigation Squad Sgt. Bill Mahoney. “Speed and impairment are the two big driving forces behind fatalities and serious injury crashes.”

The KCPD reports they’ve responded to 22 deadly accidents this year. This time last year, there were 10 fatal wrecks.

Just yesterday, a motorcyclist died from injuries they got after an accident on I-70 earlier this month. The KCPD said the driver was going between 80 to 90 mph before they crashed.

“You know, it doesn’t take an expert to see that they’re up,” Mahoney said. “We’re just trying to do our best to get officers out there to deter this kind of behavior.”

After the first round of winter weather this morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol said they responded to 31 non-injury and 4 injury crashes.

The KCPD said they’ve responded to quite a few minor crashes, but nothing fatal.

After the weather clears, the KCPD is going to focus on warning drivers who are following the road signs.

“For the safe drivers who are out there, this is your problem, too,” Mahoney said. “You’re only as safe as the most dangerous driver on the road with you.”

Recently, officers caught someone driving 100 mph on Southwest Trafficway. That road has a speed limit of 35 mph.

“So often, it’s someone who -- it’s bad timing. They’re in the wrong place at the wrong time. There’s no way to foresee that,” Mahoney said. “By being aware and extra careful, you can give yourself the best chances to survive a collision like that.”

MoDOT is warning drivers some roadways are refreezing with a second round of winter weather on the way later Thursday evening.

