Advertisement

Traffic deaths double in Kansas City

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By Abby Dodge
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Traffic deaths are up in Kansas City. It’s a national trend that’s not slowing down in the Show-Me State.

“It’s the same every year,” said KCPD Accident Investigation Squad Sgt. Bill Mahoney. “Speed and impairment are the two big driving forces behind fatalities and serious injury crashes.”

The KCPD reports they’ve responded to 22 deadly accidents this year. This time last year, there were 10 fatal wrecks.

Just yesterday, a motorcyclist died from injuries they got after an accident on I-70 earlier this month. The KCPD said the driver was going between 80 to 90 mph before they crashed.

“You know, it doesn’t take an expert to see that they’re up,” Mahoney said. “We’re just trying to do our best to get officers out there to deter this kind of behavior.”

After the first round of winter weather this morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol said they responded to 31 non-injury and 4 injury crashes.

The KCPD said they’ve responded to quite a few minor crashes, but nothing fatal.

After the weather clears, the KCPD is going to focus on warning drivers who are following the road signs.

“For the safe drivers who are out there, this is your problem, too,” Mahoney said. “You’re only as safe as the most dangerous driver on the road with you.”

Recently, officers caught someone driving 100 mph on Southwest Trafficway. That road has a speed limit of 35 mph.

“So often, it’s someone who -- it’s bad timing. They’re in the wrong place at the wrong time. There’s no way to foresee that,” Mahoney said. “By being aware and extra careful, you can give yourself the best chances to survive a collision like that.”

MoDOT is warning drivers some roadways are refreezing with a second round of winter weather on the way later Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police: Second Joplin officer involved in shooting ‘will not recover’ from injuries, another officer in serious condition
Franklin Wiggins is missing and police in Raytown are looking for him.
Raytown police looking for missing 15-year-old
In 2021, over 700 artists sent in designs. Only 154 were brought to life.
Parade of Hearts unifies Kansas City through local art
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A has been busy today.
MSHP Troop A says they have dealt with 35 crashes so far today