Raytown police looking for missing 15-year-old

He was last seen leaving a residence earlier today
Franklin Wiggins is missing and police in Raytown are looking for him.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old.

At 2:25 p.m., Raytown police officers were notified that a teen named Franklin Wiggins had left a residence in the 8300 block of Hunter 30 minutes beforehand and had not yet returned.

Where Franklin was going was not known.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray hoodie and black pants.

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and being thin. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has information about where Franklin is should call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

