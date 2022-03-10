Pet of the Day: Ronda Rousey - The Cat
Meet Ronda Rousey - The Cat!
Ronda is about 6-years-old.
She loves attention and is the first to greet you at the door.
She gets along well with other cats.
If you’re looking for a chatty girl, Ronda is your perfect match.
Visit HSGKC.org and fill out a survey!
Can’t wait to meet Ronda? Visit The Human Society of Greater Kansas City’s shelter (Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.) to fall in love.
