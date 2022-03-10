Parade of Hearts unifies Kansas City through local art

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From the Plaza to Crown Center, love is on full display.

The pieces of art are part of Kansas City’s Parade of Hearts.

“The one very unique thing about this is it’s our Kansas City heart and it’s a Kansas City initiative that started over two years ago,” said Jenn Nussbeck, the co-director of the parade.

In 2021, over 700 artists sent in designs. Only 154 were brought to life. One of the final artists is Chico Sierra.

“Some of my roots are in Central America and Mexico,” Sierra said. “I wanted to represent that. Sort of play with some of the imagery.”

Sierra’s piece Culture and Time are Non-Linear stands in front of Union Station. It’s the place where he spent hours working on the piece and where he gets cultural inspiration.

“Having been here and seeing how many people migrated here and hearing stories and stuff like that, especially being an artist, you’re around a lot of people and diverse groups of people,” he said.

Bringing people together is what the hearts are all about. It’s also about giving back.

Once the parade ends, the hearts will be auctioned to support those most impacted by the difficulties of the pandemic. That includes COVID patients with lingering effects on their heart.

“I know we have all had a challenging couple of years, some more than others,” said Nussbeck. ”There is no better way to bring our hearts forward to support one another and come together through art.”

The hearts will be on display for 75 days.

You can find a list of their locations here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.