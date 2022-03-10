MSHP Troop A says they have dealt with 35 crashes so far today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A has provided an update and says they’ve dealt with 35 crashes between midnight and 2 p.m. today.

The update was posted on Twitter around 3:30 p.m. They said there have been:

103 calls for service

38 stranded motorists

31 non-injury crashes

4 injury crashes

MSHP is asking that people be careful because they are seeing more crashes within the past hour.

MoDOT had some additional observations:

More: For those who still have a commute home this evening, expect your drive to take a little longer. Do not get in a rush. Arrive alive. — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) March 10, 2022

