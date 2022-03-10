MSHP Troop A says they have dealt with 35 crashes so far today
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A has provided an update and says they’ve dealt with 35 crashes between midnight and 2 p.m. today.
The update was posted on Twitter around 3:30 p.m. They said there have been:
- 103 calls for service
- 38 stranded motorists
- 31 non-injury crashes
- 4 injury crashes
MSHP is asking that people be careful because they are seeing more crashes within the past hour.
MoDOT had some additional observations:
