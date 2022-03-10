Man sentenced for shooting zTrip driver 26 times during robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man will spend 13 years in prison for shooting his zTrip driver approximately 26 times with a rifle while in the back seat.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 21-year-old Derron D. Nevels was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty last August to one count of robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Parole is not part of the 13-year sentence that was handed down.

According to the DOJ, the driver picked up Nevels around 8 p.m. of Dec. 4, 2018 on Wabash Ave.

The taxi had both interior and exterior cameras. Those cameras show Nevels getting into the back seat of the car.

The driver took him to the area of Benton Avenue and they waited for someone to bring out the far after arriving.

When a second suspect approached, Nevels held a .22-caliber rifle to her head and demanded that she give him everything. She tried to explain to him that he was being recorded. Nevels then said, “I don’t care; give me everything.”

He also appeared to be taking a picture or video with his phone.

The driver then turned, grabbed the rifle, and a struggle ensued. The second suspect hit her in the face, back, and back of the head.

When she let go of the rifle, Nevels leaned back in the seat, chambered a live round, and opened fire on her from close range. He shot her approximately 26 times.

Nevels and his accomplice then ran from the scene.

About 10 minutes later, Nevels and another suspect returned to the car to get the cellphone he’d left behind. On video from car’s camera, Nevels can be heard asking the driver if she is OK. She indicated that she had been shot. Nevels asked her if she called the police, then picked up the cellphone and left the scene.

When officers arrived, the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. According to court documents, she still suffers from her serious and debilitating injuries.

KCTV5′s previous reporting indicates the driver is in her 50s and is a grandmother of four. She had started driving for zTrip a few months prior to the shooting to make some extra cash.

The DOJ states that, with the use of data from cellphones and Facebook, the authorities were able to identify Nevels and the distinctive Smith and Wesson Military & Police rifle he used. On Dec. 10, 2018, he was seen getting onto a bus in Kansas City. He was arrested when he got off at 11th Street and Grand Avenue.

At that time, he was carrying the loaded rifle in his waistband with the barrel going down his pant leg. The authorities were able to determine that was the same gun used in the shooting.

There are two codefendants, they have both pleaded guilty to being accessories after the fact to the robbery, and were sentenced last November. Anna Maria Prieto, a 21-year-old from KCK, was sentenced to three years in prison. Melani “Mel” Yitzel Collazo Jimenez, a 24-year-old from KCMO, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Both of their sentences do not include parole.

The press release from the DOJ includes the following information about their actions.

Prieto used, or allowed her phone to be used, to order the zTrip. She threw it away after the robbery in an attempt to keep the police from searching it. Jimenez went to the scene to help Nevels get his cellphone from the vehicle he’d left it in after the shooting. She allowed Nevels, Prieto, and others to stay in her apartment after the robbery.

Neither Prieto nor Jimenez reported anything to law enforcement. The two of them talked to and were associated with Nevels before, during, and after the crimes.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Rhoades. It was investigated by the KCPD and FBI.

