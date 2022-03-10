K-State and Kansas fans celebrate Big 12 basketball without capacity limits in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Big 12 basketball is back at full capacity in Kansas City after COVID halted games in 2020 and limited capacity last year.

“We are desperate to see some basketball without wearing a mask,” Kansas fan Jay Ellis said.

K-State kicked off the pre-tournament celebrations with a pep rally at the KC Live! Block at the Power & Light District before tipoff at 6 p.m.

“I think it’s great that we finally get back to full capacity, no masks,” K-State fan Dave Rogowski said. “I hope we show up in force.”

Full capacity and competition are a welcomed return to what life was like before COVID for many basketball fans.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” K-State Fan Cindy Richardson said. “This is a great atmosphere.”

K-State fans filled the T-Mobile Center for the first round to watch K-State take on West Virginia.

“I feel like this is our time,” K-State Fan Misty Woodward said before the matchup. “We are going to come to the tournament and do great.”

K-State fans were optimistic.

“I think we are going to pull it off,” K-State Fan K.B. Berhe said.

In the end, K-State fans left disappointed. West Virginia defeated K-State 73 to 67.

Kansas Jayhawks fans are confident Kansas will come home with a win Thursday afternoon.

“KU has the makeup, the coaching to win the Big 12 Tournament,” Ellis said.

Kansas and West Virginia tip off in the quarterfinals Thursday at 2 p.m.

