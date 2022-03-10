Bruce Weber resigns as Kansas State men’s basketball coach
The 2-time Big 12 champion coach has spent 10 years with the program.
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Ks. (KCTV) - After a 10-year run in Manhattan, Bruce Weber has resigned as the Kansas State men’s basketball head coach, the school announced Thursday morning.
K-State lost its final game of the season Wednesday night, a 4-point loss to West Virginia on the opening night of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, MO.
Weber amassed a 184-147 record as Kansas State’s coach, with five NCAA Tournament appearances and a share of the Big 12 regular season title in 2013 and 2019. His 184 wins are third-most in school history, behind Jack Hartman and Tex Winter.
Weber was previously at Southern Illinois and the University of Illinois before taking the K-State job in 2012.
