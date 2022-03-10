Advertisement

29-year-old Liberty woman injured in crash this morning

By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Liberty woman was seriously injured in a crash that happened this morning in KCMO.

According to the KCPD, the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. in the area of NE Vivion Road and N. Cleveland Avenue.

Their investigation determined that a Chevrolet pickup truck was going east when the driver lost control, slid off the road, and hit a wooden utility pole.

The driver, who is the 29-year-old, was the only person in the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in serious condition.

