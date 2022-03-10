Advertisement

2 KDOT snow plows hit during treatment on Thursday

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that two plows were struck while responding to...
The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that two plows were struck while responding to winter weather across the state.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that two plows were struck while responding to winter weather across the state.

The first crash happened Thursday morning in Saline County. The two-vehicle crash injured the driver of the vehicle.

The KDOT driver was “OK,” according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The second wreck happened Thursday afternoon on Kansas Highway 10 on the Clinton Parkway Bridge in Douglas County.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCTV5 News
Basketball fans crowd Power & Light District despite snow
KCTV5 News
Why are so many people leaving their jobs? KC workers, career counselors weigh in on so-called Great Resignation
Police say Jake Reed (pictured left) "will not recover" from injuries he suffered Tuesday....
Police: Second Joplin officer involved in shooting ‘will not recover’ from injuries, another officer in serious condition
Franklin Wiggins is missing and police in Raytown are looking for him.
Raytown police looking for missing 15-year-old