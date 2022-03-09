Advertisement

Winter Storm Warning in place from 9 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Friday

Start planning now or change your plans accordingly
By Erin Little
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the Kansas City metro area from 9 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Friday. We expect a ballpark 6 inches of snow, with a range of 3 inches to 8 inches forecasted for most of our region. Thursday will be a Red Weather Alert Day. Tonight, schools will likely close for tomorrow or choose to be remote. Roads will be a mess through Friday morning. Bitter cold will then return into the weekend -- on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday night, a snowstorm will work into the Midwest and bring a significant snow to our area.
FORECAST: More snow is making its way toward Kansas City
Prepping for the upcoming snowfall.
FORECAST: A nice Wednesday before the winter storms move in
It's going to stay chilly as all eyes remain on Thursday, which is our next chance for snow.
FORECAST: No real break from winter, snow to return Thursday
A sunny couple of days before our next snowfall.
Cold start, but sunshine and afternoon temps in the 40s