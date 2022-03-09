Winter Storm Warning in place from 9 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Friday

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the Kansas City metro area from 9 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Friday. We expect a ballpark 6 inches of snow, with a range of 3 inches to 8 inches forecasted for most of our region. Thursday will be a Red Weather Alert Day. Tonight, schools will likely close for tomorrow or choose to be remote. Roads will be a mess through Friday morning. Bitter cold will then return into the weekend -- on Saturday morning.

