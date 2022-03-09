Advertisement

Wanted: Dwight A. Lane

Dwight A. Lane is also known to use the name Katrina Marie Gonzales.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 32-year-old Dwight A. Lane is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for unlawful sexual relations.

This individual is known to use the alias Katrina Marie Gonzales.

Their last known address was in Osawatomie, Kansas, but their current whereabouts are unknown.

According to the authorities, Lane is a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. They have brown hair and blue eyes.

There are tattoos on their back, neck, right hip, and right leg.

Anyone who knows where this person is should call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

