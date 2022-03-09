Raytown wants parked vehicles off these streets due to winter storm

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Raytown has shared a long list of streets that they want parked vehicles removed from ahead of this winter storm, according to the police department.

The city’s Emergency Snow Ordinance will go into effect at 1 a.m., Match 10.

As such, drivers must remove vehicles parked on the following designated snow routes:

Blue Ridge Cutoff

Blue Ridge Boulevard

Raytown Road

Raytown Trafficway

Sterling from Blue Ridge Boulevard to north city limit

Woodson Road from Blue Ridge Boulevard to 75th Street

Westridge

53rd Street from Woodson Road to Raytown Road

55th Street from west city limit to Raytown Road

56th Street from Raytown Road to Blue Ridge Boulevard

59th Street

63rd Street

67th Street

67th Terrace from Lane to Raytown Road

Gregory Boulevard

75th Street from Elm to Westridge

79th Street from Raytown Road to west city limit

83rd Street

87th Street from Raytown Road to west city limit

The city wants drivers to remove all vehicles parked on all the streets in the city, if possible.

However, if you can’t avoid parking on the street, they ask that everyone park on the southern or western side of the road so there’s a clear path for emergency vehicles.

