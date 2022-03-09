Raytown wants parked vehicles off these streets due to winter storm
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Raytown has shared a long list of streets that they want parked vehicles removed from ahead of this winter storm, according to the police department.
The city’s Emergency Snow Ordinance will go into effect at 1 a.m., Match 10.
As such, drivers must remove vehicles parked on the following designated snow routes:
- Blue Ridge Cutoff
- Blue Ridge Boulevard
- Raytown Road
- Raytown Trafficway
- Sterling from Blue Ridge Boulevard to north city limit
- Woodson Road from Blue Ridge Boulevard to 75th Street
- Westridge
- 53rd Street from Woodson Road to Raytown Road
- 55th Street from west city limit to Raytown Road
- 56th Street from Raytown Road to Blue Ridge Boulevard
- 59th Street
- 63rd Street
- 67th Street
- 67th Terrace from Lane to Raytown Road
- Gregory Boulevard
- 75th Street from Elm to Westridge
- 79th Street from Raytown Road to west city limit
- 83rd Street
- 87th Street from Raytown Road to west city limit
The city wants drivers to remove all vehicles parked on all the streets in the city, if possible.
However, if you can’t avoid parking on the street, they ask that everyone park on the southern or western side of the road so there’s a clear path for emergency vehicles.
