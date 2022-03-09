Raytown police looking for woman last seen Feb. 27

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department is looking for a woman who left her residence over a week ago and has not returned.

According to the police, officers were advised today around 5:15 p.m. that 26-year-old Nisbeth Garay-Correa left her residence days ago and not returned.

She was last seen waking away from the 9500 block of E. 68th St. in Raytown on Feb. 27 at 9 p.m.

Where she was going was not known.

She was last seen wearing a red, zippered Chick-fil-A jacket, black leggings, and pink shoes.

She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, has a medium build, and has short black hair.

The police say she takes medication and that she didn’t take it with her when she left.

Anyone who has information about where she is should call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

