Pet of the Day: Brody
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Brody is a 1-year-old Lab mix.
He’s a handsome, energetic, people-loving guy.
He enjoys walks, exploring, play and talking to you!
Take a look at this fun video he stars in:
Because of his size and energy, he needs to go to a home with kids older than 6 years old. He must meet other dogs.
He likes to learn and is enrolled in a Wayside training program, which makes him eligible for free post-adoption training!
If you’d like to meet Brody and have a Slumber Pawty with him (a weeklong “trial” run to make sure she fits well in your family before you officially adopt him), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185 or visit waysidewaifs.org.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.