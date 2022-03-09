Pet of the Day: Brody

Brody is a 1-year-old Lab mix.

He’s a handsome, energetic, people-loving guy.

He enjoys walks, exploring, play and talking to you!

Take a look at this fun video he stars in:

Because of his size and energy, he needs to go to a home with kids older than 6 years old. He must meet other dogs.

He likes to learn and is enrolled in a Wayside training program, which makes him eligible for free post-adoption training!

If you’d like to meet Brody and have a Slumber Pawty with him (a weeklong “trial” run to make sure she fits well in your family before you officially adopt him), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185 or visit waysidewaifs.org.

