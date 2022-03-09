Advertisement

Overland Park ready to tackle latest winter storm

It’s hopefully the last one of the season
Generic graphic of a snow plow clearing snow off a roadway.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Overland Park says their snow crews are already getting ready for this upcoming winter storm.

The city says they anticipate getting 8 inches of snow between tonight and Friday morning.

As such, crews will be leaving work at 2 this afternoon so they can come back at 10 p.m. for treating and plowing.

The city says they are expecting to bring the next shift of workers in at 7:30 a.m. so the plowing can continue throughout the day as needed.

To view Overland Park’s plow map and see how clearing the roads is going later, click here.

You can find the city of Overland Park on Facebook and Twitter.

