More Missouri school districts switching to four-day school week

LATHROP, Mo. (KCTV) -- Four-day school weeks are growing more popular among rural school communities.

In 2022 nine districts have already announced a switch, most recently in Marshfield, Mo. There are now 128 districts in the state that follow a four-day model.

The first district in Missouri to adopt such a schedule was Lathrop, a rural district off Highway 33 northeast of Kansas City. Chris Fine, the superintendent of the school, said the move was designed to save money. They scaled back hours of noncertified positions like maintenance and cafeteria workers, reducing their budget by about 1.25%, roughly $100,000 per year.

“That money went to extra teachers, teacher raises, Chromebooks, things for the students,” Fine said.

Lathrop takes Mondays off, making the time difference up by extending the remaining school days. In doing so the district slightly increased its total number of classroom hours per year.

The switch brought another benefit, the perk of a three-day weekend for teachers. Robert Bowers, the high school principal, said he knew of several staff members who had turned down jobs in larger districts to come to Lathrop.

“For teacher retention it’s awesome,” Bowers said. “Having that extra day to do things with family is worth a lot.”

Students have seemed to enjoy the long weekend, too. Mandi Dean, a senior, said it allowed her to catch up.

“I love it because Mondays leave options for me to go into work to get caught up on homework with that extra day of the weekend,” she said.

There are drawbacks to a four-day school week, too. Fine called the reduced hours for noncertified staff unfortunate. He also said the district is still concerned about families who may struggle to find childcare, or who depend on school to feed their child on Mondays.

He also noted that as more districts adopt a similar schedule it could diminish the perk of a long weekend.

“If everyone’s doing it, it’s no longer a benefit,” he said.

Still, after 12 years, Fine believed the model worked well for the district.

“I don’t see us going back,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.