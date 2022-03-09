Man sentenced in connection with fatal shooting of 12-year-old in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison in connection with the death of a 12-year-old in Leavenworth.

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 26-year-old Darvon Deshawn Thomas was sentenced to 200 months in prison for second-degree murder.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old during an alleged gun transaction outside a pharmacy in the 2500 block of S. 4th St.

There are still other cases pending in connection with this incident, so the county attorney cannot offer further details. The people at the center of those pending cases are innocent until proven guilty. Furthermore, due to their protection rights as minors under the age of 18, their names cannot be released.

Thompson does state, however, that the boy died due to a shooting but that Thomas was not the person who shot and killed him. Thomas was the person who drove the alleged shooter to the pharmacy parking lot and then drove him away after the shooting.

“No amount of prison time will ever make up for the loss of such a young life,” the county attorney said. “Just because Mr. Thomas [isn’t] the shooter does not mean he isn’t as responsible as the others for this death.”

