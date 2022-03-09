KC drug advocate speaks up as KCPD is seeing more deadly fentanyl overdoses

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are warning parents and everyone else that more people are dying from pills containing the powerful narcotic fentanyl.

One example is blue pills with the letter “m” on one side and the number “30″ on the other.

We spoke with a drug advocate who is now helping people suffering from drug abuse. She said it’s something you don’t want to start doing, and she’s saying that from experience.

When you walk into Healing House in Kansas City, one of the first people you’ll see is Intake Coordinator and Certified Peer Specialist Brenda Peters.

It’s a position she never thought she would hold.

That’s because when she first came to Healing House in 2010, she was not an employee. Instead, she was someone in need of help.

“My life had gotten to a point where I was just living in dirt basements, living like an animal basically,” Peters said.

She was constantly feeding her addiction to all different types of drugs, but mainly heroin.

After several relapses, she realized enough was enough.

“I see it in other people, where you get to a point in your addiction where your brain doesn’t function the same anymore and some people don’t come back from that,” Peters said.

Luckily, she did.

During her struggles, Peters said she had drugs that were laced with fentanyl.

That’s the same substance the KCPD is seeing many people in the metro dying from, especially young people 15 to 24 years old.

They said that, between 2019 and 2020, the KC metro saw a 149% increase in fentanyl overdose deaths.

Local authorities are finding it on counterfeit pills being bought on social media apps like Snapchat.

“We just want to encourage people in our community, especially our parents, to have this important conversation with your kids. It can lead to saving their life,” said KCPD Spokesperson Donna Drake.

A life that Peters almost lost.

Which is why, as she helps people get back on track, she encourages people not to get involved,

But if you do, just know there’s help.

“You need support around you. Period. You need to get in some kind of transitional living. You need to get in some kind of inpatient facility, because you need that time just for you -- yourself -- to heal inside and out,” Peters said.

Proudly, Peters said she is three and a half years clean.

She said that, if you do need help, don’t be afraid to reach out to your local drug advocates for assistance.

