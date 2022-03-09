Kansas City adds more snow vehicles, drivers as winter weather approaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Winter storms early Thursday and into Friday are expected to drop several inches of snow on the Kansas City metro. In an effort to bolster its weather response, Kansas City has upgraded its snow operations and anticipates activating its Extreme Weather Plan.

Since the area’s record snowfall on Feb. 18, the city has added 50 additional snow vehicles and 100 more snow removal drivers. Their fleet now includes 300 snow removal vehicles that will be out on the roadways 24 hours a day until roads are fully cleared. Those vehicles are out pre-treating roadways Wednesday, with a Winter Storm Warning set to go into effect at 9 p.m. From Thursday morning to Friday, 5 to 8 inches of snow are expected in the area, according to KCTV5 meteorologists.

As part of its upgraded plan, the city says it is instituting a more aggressive approach to snow removal on residential streets, including overnight shifts and curb-to-curb removal. They will also be utilizing tandem plowing of multi-lane streets and deploying “ice ban,” a blue salt that works in lower temperatures and is less corrosive to vehicles than regular salt.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says it has 200 trucks geared up and ready to go in the greater Kansas City region that includes nine counties, along with some additional trucks from other areas of the state. All crews are currently out pre-treating ahead of the storms, and many of them are getting off early Wednesday so that they can report back to start plowing early Thursday morning, according to MoDOT.

Stay with KCTV5 News as we continue full coverage of the winter storms.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.