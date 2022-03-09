Independence mayor lifts State of Emergency from March 2020

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The mayor of Independence has officially lifted the State of Emergency that was declared back on March 12, 2020.

Mayor Eileen Weir posted a tweet about ending it.

Today I am lifting the State of Emergency for @CityOfIndepMO that I declared in March 2020. I am grateful to our incredible staff and community for the work and compassion to help us respond to the global pandemic. — Eileen Weir (@weirIndep4) March 9, 2022

Independence has a 9.73% two-week positivity rate, according to a press release. That’s down from the Jan. 2022 peak of more than 42%. The Independence Health Department continues to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics, but vaccines are widely available.

“The State of Emergency was a vital tool our staff utilized over the last two years but as we begin to transition to an endemic response to COVID-19 later this year, it is time to close this chapter of our City’s story,” the mayor said. “In the last two years we have lost more than 300 neighbors, friends, and family members here in Independence. We cannot forget all those that have been directly impacted by this virus and those that continue to battle the long-term impacts both physically and financially.”

“The State of Emergency is a tool we utilize as part of an incident to receive federal reimbursement for expenses, expedite purchases for necessary equipment and materials, and support the work of our ongoing emergency response,” Fire Chief and COVID Command Team lead Doug Short said. “There will be continued cost associated with COVID-19 to our City, but we no longer have to move as quickly as we did in the early days. We will be utilizing lessons learned from this pandemic to prepare for the future.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.