Independence activates emergency storm assistance center, warming site

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence has activated the Roger T. Sermon Community Center due to the winter storm.

It will serve as an emergency storm assistance center from noon through 7 p.m. today. That means they will assist those with overnight sheltering needs for the next couple days.

The Sermon Center at 201 N. Dodgion will be available as a warming site during the following times:

Thursday, March 10 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 11 - from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 - from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Overnight accommodations will be handled on a case-by-case basis for any individuals in need,” a press release from the city said. “Those needing overnight accommodations are asked to arrive no later than 7 p.m. to allow time for paperwork. Please note those eligible for overnight accommodations do not have access to a safe, warm, dry place, or friends or family to stay with during the storm or cold weather.”

If you need more information or resources, call the city’s community partner United Way at 2-1-1 or 816-474-5112.

