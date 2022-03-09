Independence activates emergency storm assistance center, warming site
The city made the decision in light of the winter weather in the forecast
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence has activated the Roger T. Sermon Community Center due to the winter storm.
It will serve as an emergency storm assistance center from noon through 7 p.m. today. That means they will assist those with overnight sheltering needs for the next couple days.
The Sermon Center at 201 N. Dodgion will be available as a warming site during the following times:
- Thursday, March 10 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, March 11 - from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 12 - from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Overnight accommodations will be handled on a case-by-case basis for any individuals in need,” a press release from the city said. “Those needing overnight accommodations are asked to arrive no later than 7 p.m. to allow time for paperwork. Please note those eligible for overnight accommodations do not have access to a safe, warm, dry place, or friends or family to stay with during the storm or cold weather.”
If you need more information or resources, call the city’s community partner United Way at 2-1-1 or 816-474-5112.
