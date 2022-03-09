Advertisement

Independence activates emergency storm assistance center, warming site

The city made the decision in light of the winter weather in the forecast
The city has once again activated its emergency storm assistance center and warming site.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence has activated the Roger T. Sermon Community Center due to the winter storm.

It will serve as an emergency storm assistance center from noon through 7 p.m. today. That means they will assist those with overnight sheltering needs for the next couple days.

The Sermon Center at 201 N. Dodgion will be available as a warming site during the following times:

  • Thursday, March 10 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, March 11 - from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 12 - from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Overnight accommodations will be handled on a case-by-case basis for any individuals in need,” a press release from the city said. “Those needing overnight accommodations are asked to arrive no later than 7 p.m. to allow time for paperwork. Please note those eligible for overnight accommodations do not have access to a safe, warm, dry place, or friends or family to stay with during the storm or cold weather.”

If you need more information or resources, call the city’s community partner United Way at 2-1-1 or 816-474-5112.

