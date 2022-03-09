Flags to be flown half-staff in Kansas in honor of 8,003 COVID deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the 8,003 Kansans who have lost their lives due to COVID, as well as the families left behind.

They will be lowered to half-staff throughout the state starting at sundown on Friday, March 11.

“I’m deeply saddened as I order flags to half-staff for the eighth time since the pandemic began,” the governor said.

“We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones,” she continued. “Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

A press release from the governor’s office notes that information about where to get a vaccine can be found at vaccines.gov.

