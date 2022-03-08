Wrong-way crash involving semi shuts down southbound I-470 in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash involving a car and a semi closed all southbound lanes of I-470 in Lee’s Summit early Tuesday morning, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Police and emergency crews responded at 2 a.m. to Interstate 470 at Strother Road in response to the two-vehicle wreck. Southbound lanes were still shut down, as of 5 a.m., while crews cleared debris and worked to tow the vehicles away.

At least one person was hurt, although the extent of their injury is unknown.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

