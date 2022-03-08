Advertisement

Wrong-way crash involving semi shuts down southbound I-470 in Lee’s Summit

A wrong-way semi vs. car crash shut down southbound lanes of I-470 on Tuesday morning.
A wrong-way semi vs. car crash shut down southbound lanes of I-470 on Tuesday morning.(KC SCOUT)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash involving a car and a semi closed all southbound lanes of I-470 in Lee’s Summit early Tuesday morning, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Police and emergency crews responded at 2 a.m. to Interstate 470 at Strother Road in response to the two-vehicle wreck. Southbound lanes were still shut down, as of 5 a.m., while crews cleared debris and worked to tow the vehicles away.

At least one person was hurt, although the extent of their injury is unknown.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A local Ukrainian exchange student is now faced with uncertainty about what to do after her...
Ukrainian high school student in Kansas City rethinking education after attacks on her home city
A local Ukrainian exchange student is now faced with uncertainty about what to do after her...
Ukrainian high school student in KC rethinking education after attacks on her home city
KCKPD investigating homicide, person of interest in custody
The scene in the area of 27th and Brooklyn Avenue on Sunday.
Man charged in connection with Sunday’s double shooting in KCMO