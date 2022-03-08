Pet of the Day: Cali Calipari

Cali Calipari is a Shepherd mix who is 1 year, 1 month old.

This girl’s been putting wrinkle cream companies out of business since the day she was born!

She’s uniquely gorgeous, super sweet, great with kids, dog friendly, and certainly knows how to smile!

That is why Unleashed Pet Rescue just doesn’t know why this lovely, lanky lady has been waiting so long for a loving home.

To learn more about Cali Calapari or to view all of their available pets, visit their website at unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

