Non-invasive technology helping people shed pounds

For over a decade now, Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo has helped thousands of patients here in Kansas City shed the pounds with their non-invasive laser-like lipo technology. Dr. Jeremy Landry, D.C. (and his adorable kids) with Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo showed us how their technology works and what results to expect from the treatments. Sponsored by Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.