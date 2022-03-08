Man shot and killed in Lee’s Summit home in domestic dispute

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed in a Lee’s Summit home Tuesday morning, with authorities saying that “all parties related to the shooting are in police custody.”

Officers responded at 1 a.m. to Northeast Chinquapin Court off of Northeast Beechwood Drive due to a disturbance/shots fired call. When police entered the home, they said they found a male victim dead inside. Police said they took all responsible parties into custody are not seeking any other suspects.

It’s not clear how many people were taken into custody, who shot the man or what exactly led up to the shooting, but police did call the incident a domestic dispute.

Detectives collected eyewitness statements and were working Tuesday to piece together the timeline and circumstances of the shooting.

