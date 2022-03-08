Man charged in connection with Sunday’s double shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old has been charged in connection with a double shooting that happened in KCMO on Sunday, which left one person dead.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Brandon K. Bowman has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, KCPD officers went to the area of 27th and Brooklyn Avenue on March 6 after someone called saying she and her friend had been shot by someone named “Brandon.”

When officers arrived, they did indeed find two women who had been shot. Both were taken to local hospitals.

One of them, 21-year-old Solana Sagun, ultimately died.

Surveillance video shows Bowman coming out of his residence in the 3000 block of Montgall Ave. with a gun drawn, then shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

The surviving victim told police that she had driven to Bowman’s residence because her friend wanted to get her phone charger from him.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000.

