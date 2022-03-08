Long-time Washburn women’s basketball coach Ron McHenry announces retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University women’s basketball coach Ron McHenry is taking a timeout.

The long-time leader of the program announced his retirement Tuesday in an afternoon news conference in Washburn’s McPherson Room.

McHenry just wrapped up his 22nd season as head coach. He served as men’s basketball assistant under Bob Chipman before taking the women’s head coaching position ahead of the 2000-2001 season.

McHenry led Washburn to a national championship in 2004-2005, a team that included his oldest daughter, Dani. His younger daughter, Sami, also played for him, while his son Ronnie golfed for Washburn, and currently coaches the team.

McHenry concludes his career as the program’s winningest coach with a record of 490-180 (.731). He’s won eight MIAA titles and seven MIAA tournament titles at Washburn. He’s a four-time MIAA Coach of the Year and a two-time region coach of the year.

McHenry’s career began as a graduate assistant to Chipman, then an assistant boy’s coaching position at Perry Lecompton High School. In 1988, he became an assistant with the Topeka Sizzlers of the Continental Basketball Association, eventually becoming their interim head coach. He joined Washburn’s staff ahead of the 1989-90 campaign season.

13 NEWS was at McHenry’s news conference. Hear from him about his decision on 13 NEWS at 6.

