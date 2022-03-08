KCKPD investigating homicide, person of interest in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, it happened in the 3800 block of Leavenworth Road around 2:45 p.m.

Officers received a call about a shooting and, when they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

That man was taken to the hospital for treatment but ultimately died from his injuries.

A person of interest, a woman, was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.