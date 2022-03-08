KCKPD investigating homicide, person of interest in custody
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Monday afternoon.
According to the police, it happened in the 3800 block of Leavenworth Road around 2:45 p.m.
Officers received a call about a shooting and, when they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
That man was taken to the hospital for treatment but ultimately died from his injuries.
A person of interest, a woman, was taken into custody at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
