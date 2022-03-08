Kansas senators respond to Biden banning purchase of Russian oil

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Senators for the state of Kansas, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, released statements today after the president announced he’s banning the U.S. purchase of Russian oil.

“I applaud President Biden for taking this important step, but similar to sanctions on Russia and aid delivered to Ukraine, he is once again late to act. After spending billions to finance Putin’s war on Ukraine, the President must immediately redirect efforts to restart America’s energy production. An announcement to restart the Keystone XL Pipeline would drop the price of oil tomorrow alone.

Under the previous Administration, our nation was energy independent but President Biden reversed course and turned hostile nations like Russia into America’s gas station. Now he’s turning to Iran and Venezuela. Joe Biden always talks about the importance of buying American – it’s past time he actually follows through and buys into American energy.”