Gas prices highest in U.S. history; KC averaging $3.67 a gallon

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices just keep climbing across the country and in the Kansas City metro, with experts saying it won’t get better anytime soon.

The average gallon of gas locally costs $3.67, and costs nationally are at their highest in history, even higher than the massive increase during the Great Recession in 2008.

Researchers say this price surge could add up to $2,000 in extra costs to an average family’s budget. And some lawmakers think it’s time for the government to step in.

“We need to suspend the gas tax. 18.4 cents a gallon. There’s no need for it,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

It’s a viewpoint that has also seen support locally, being supported by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) out of Johnson County and other prominent Democrats.

As of Monday night, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.11. While gas prices were already rising before the war in Ukraine, the Russian invasion hastened the effect, with costs increasing quickly and dramatically the last two weeks. In the Kansas City area, gas prices have risen 34 cents in the past week.

Costs could reach $5 a gallon if the U.S. imposes a ban on Russian-exported oil, a proposal that has widespread bipartisan support in Washington, but which the White House has been reluctant to pursue to this point. The decision could be made at the private level, though. Shell announced early Tuesday morning it will phase out all purchases of Russian oil and gas. It’s unclear if other companies will follow suit, and if so, how many.

Republicans in D.C. have been quick to point out that Americans own their own means of energy production, and that the rise in gas prices could be blunted by more oil production in the United States.

“This White House seems determined to go hat-in-hand and beg every bad actor around the world to ramp up their own fossil fuel production, but still not stop their holy war against our own American energy production here at home,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

The White House punched back, saying President Joe Biden does have plans to lift the pain at the pump.

“He’s going to do everything we can---everything he can---to reduce the impact on the American people, including the price of gas at the tank,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Closer to home, statewide averages in both Kansas and Missouri are at about $3.73.

Information for this story was gathered through original reporting and reporting by CBS News.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.