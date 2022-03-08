FORECAST: More snow on the way for KC

Wednesday night, a snowstorm will work into the Midwest and bring a significant snow to our area. The snow is expected to begin early Thursday morning before sunrise, with snow through the day Thursday. Amounts are not certain, but the range could bring 3-8 inches to most of our counties by Thursday night. There may be wide ranges even across the Metro, but most areas within the I-435 loop should see 4-6 inches. Isolated areas may be higher. March snowstorms can make some of our biggest snows thanks to higher heat energy in the atmosphere and stronger winds aloft. This looks to be the case later this week. Cold air will follow, dropping area temperatures into the single digits by Saturday morning. On a positive note, much of that snow will melt away Sunday. That will be followed by 60-degree weather Monday! March can be a wild month and this 7-Day forecast proves it!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.