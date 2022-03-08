Advertisement

Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire

A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County.(Kaydence Penner/GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A family member has identified the man killed in the Cottonwood Complex fire as Chad Penner.

Fire officials said a man’s body was found Sunday morning near the 4th and Victory. He was one of two people who had been reported missing in the fire which started Saturday morning. The other person was located and is okay.

Penner’s daughter said he did not make it out of the fire. She started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the loss of his home and funeral expenses.

To date, Penner is the sole death in the Cottonwood Fire which also resulted in the loss of 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles.

