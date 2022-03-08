City identifies second person killed in last week’s truck crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Kansas City has identified the other person who died as a result of the dump truck crash that happened a week ago.

The city says that 47-year-old Huan Doan was working as a contract employee in the solid waste division of the public works department.

We remember Huan, the second victim from last week's tragic trash truck crash. We hold him and his family in our hearts and thank Huan for his service. pic.twitter.com/nqlJz8NU7h — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) March 8, 2022

The authorities said the city truck was getting off the ramp on northbound I-435 on the morning of March 1 and turning onto Front Street when the driver lost control. The truck hit a concrete median barrier, tipped over on its side, and caught on fire.

The other person who lost their life was 34-year-old Jamaal McDaniel. He was a two-year city employee in the public works department.

One other individual was taken to the hospital for their injuries due to the crash.

On KCPD’s High Crash Locations for the second quarter of 2021, I-435 and Front Street is ranked number seven.

