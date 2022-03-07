WEATHER: Wrecks pile up, KCI reopens airfield after brief closure due to ice

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A winter weather advisory has been extended to the south side of the Kansas City metro areas.

A heavy band of sleet pounded highways, particularly along the Interstate 29 corridor. There were over a half-dozed reported crashes on I-29.

Kansas City International Airport, at around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, announced that it was closing its airfield for all flights due to the ice accumulating up north.

The airfield reopened around 10 p.m., according to the airport.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, during a three-hour stretch on Sunday evening, responded to over 75 calls of service. There were 38 stranded motorists, 19 non-injury crashes and one injury crash.

Kansas City police have assisted or worked on over 40 crashes from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has assisted on eight different crashes.

Several wrecks have been reported on Kansas Highway 10 near Cedar Creek Parkway.

