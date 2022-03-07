Slick roads in the Kansas City metro impacting traffic, closing schools

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - The overnight winter mix continued to fall in the Kansas City metro Monday morning, creating slick driving conditions at the start of the work week for certain areas.

Local roadways are noticeably slippery, especially bridges and overpasses that still have a sheen of precipitation on top of them. There were several incidents reported on metro highways as of 7 a.m., especially north of the Missouri River in the Northland, where crashes peppered the Interstate 29 and Interstate 635.

Southbound I-635 was closed at Horizons Parkway starting shortly before 7 a.m. because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to Riverside police.

Around 35 area school districts have been affected by the conditions, either closed or delayed for Monday. They include virtual days for North Kansas City School District, Liberty and Park Hill. Platte County School District is closed for the day, and Lawrence School District is working on a two-hour delay.

See those school closings and delays here: https://www.kctv5.com/weather/closings/

KCTV5 will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions this morning, as you start your day.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.