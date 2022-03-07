Advertisement

Prescription drugs stolen from CVS in Gladstone, police looking for suspect

The Gladstone Police Department is looking for a suspect whole stole from a CVS pharmacy this...
The Gladstone Police Department is looking for a suspect whole stole from a CVS pharmacy this morning.(Gladstone Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are looking for a man who stole from a CVS pharmacy in Gladstone on Monday morning.

According to the Gladstone Police Department, the suspect entered the store at 7107 N. Oak Trafficway just after 11 a.m.

The male suspect then “committed a theft of prescription medication from the pharmacy,” according to police.

He was last seen in a white, four-door sedan. It is not known which direction he intended to travel.

The suspect is described as being a Black male with a light skin tone. He was wearing a black hoodie and a black face mask. He appeared to be wearing blue jeans.

He had a white glove on his right hand and was carrying a backpack.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Detective Parker at 816-436-3550.

The Gladstone Police Department is looking for a suspect whole stole from a CVS pharmacy this...
The Gladstone Police Department is looking for a suspect whole stole from a CVS pharmacy this morning.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCKPD investigating homicide, person of interest in custody
The scene in the area of 27th and Brooklyn Avenue on Sunday.
Man charged in connection with Sunday’s double shooting in KCMO
New details are emerging about last Friday's shooting at Olathe East and the senior now charged...
District attorney: Student used 'ghost gun' in shooting
Workers at a Starbucks in Independence are seeking to join a union.
Starbucks workers at third metro location seek to unionize
A child is safe after an Amber Alert was issued today.
Two-year-old safe after Amber Alert is issued