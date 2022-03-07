Prescription drugs stolen from CVS in Gladstone, police looking for suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are looking for a man who stole from a CVS pharmacy in Gladstone on Monday morning.

According to the Gladstone Police Department, the suspect entered the store at 7107 N. Oak Trafficway just after 11 a.m.

The male suspect then “committed a theft of prescription medication from the pharmacy,” according to police.

He was last seen in a white, four-door sedan. It is not known which direction he intended to travel.

The suspect is described as being a Black male with a light skin tone. He was wearing a black hoodie and a black face mask. He appeared to be wearing blue jeans.

He had a white glove on his right hand and was carrying a backpack.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Detective Parker at 816-436-3550.

