Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Kuron

Kuron is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix.
Kuron is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc.)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kuron (pronounced Q-Ron) is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who came to the Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. in November of 2020.

He had been abandoned in a vacant home in rural Leavenworth County.

Kuron’s ideal home would be one where he gets everyone’s attention, he doesn’t have to share with other pets, and there is an endless supply of tennis balls.

This silly boy who adores people will do anything for a tennis ball. Or a dozen tennis balls. If you are a tennis pro or coach, this is your ball retriever guy.

To adopt Kuron, call 913-250-0506 or email LvnCoHS@live.com. You can also visit the shelter at 100 W. Gilman Road in Lansing during open hours (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.).

(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc.)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This handsome guy is sure to make your days brighter!
Pet of the Day: Tyreek
Ellie.
Pet of the Day: Ellie
Photo of Gracie submitted to KCTV5 News by the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.
Pet of the Day: Gracie