Pet of the Day: Kuron

Kuron (pronounced Q-Ron) is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who came to the Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. in November of 2020.

He had been abandoned in a vacant home in rural Leavenworth County.

Kuron’s ideal home would be one where he gets everyone’s attention, he doesn’t have to share with other pets, and there is an endless supply of tennis balls.

This silly boy who adores people will do anything for a tennis ball. Or a dozen tennis balls. If you are a tennis pro or coach, this is your ball retriever guy.

To adopt Kuron, call 913-250-0506 or email LvnCoHS@live.com. You can also visit the shelter at 100 W. Gilman Road in Lansing during open hours (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.).

(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc.)

