Olathe East dads plan to welcome students back to class

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- A Johnson County based dads group is organizing a familiar return to school Monday morning. They’ve planned and paid for thousands of doughnuts and a doughnut truck to greet kids as they walk in.

The Father’s Club has chapters at various high schools within Johnson County. Ryan Kapple is co-chair of the Olathe East chapter.

“I’m just rallying dads to be present,” Kapple said.

Kapple is a father of four. His youngest twin daughters are juniors at Olathe East. March 4, 2022 is a memorable day for their family.

“Every parent’s worst nightmare,” Kapple said. “And there is nothing better as a parent to hear your child’s voice when you know there’s a shooter. She was calm. I was not. And in that moment she gave me the calm I needed.”

Kapple and other fathers are hoping to return the favor Monday. They want their presence to bring a sense of familiarity to Olathe East.

Over the last year the fathers club has popped by the brighten student’s days with sandwiches. They didn’t shy away when they lost a coach and teacher earlier this year.

“When they know dads are going to be there and they’ve seen us before, they’re actually going to come out with a sense of curiosity and a sense of being encouraged by their own friends,” Kapple said. “They can get back to what they do, which is learn, engage in community and become better people for our city.”

The club has been showered with donations over the weekend. They plan to use any additional funds to support training for dads across Kansas City to better understand their kid’s mental health.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.