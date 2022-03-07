Advertisement

Man pleads guilty after being caught smuggling meth on a bus in Kansas City

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A California man has pleaded guilty after he was caught with a large amount of meth on a bus in 2019.

According to court documents, 63-year-old Gary Aquerrebere plead guilty Monday to one count of possessing meth with the intent to distribute.

Officials say Aquerrebere was traveling from Los Angeles to Indianapolis on a bus. The bus stopped in Kansas City when it was inspected by the Missouri Western Interdiction and Narcotics Task Force (MoWIN) and a drug-sniffing dog.

When the dog alerted to a suitcase in the luggage compartment of the bus, they found 10 bundles of meth inside a cardboard box. The bundles contained a total of 4.356 kilograms of pure methamphetamine.

At first, no passengers claimed the bag, but it had a baggage claim ticket with Aquerrebere’s name on it. He later admitted the bag was his.

Aquerrebere could face up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

