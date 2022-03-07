KCPD identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has identified a man who was fatally shot over the weekend.

According to the KCPD, officers went to the area of E. 24th Street and Hardesty Avenue around 5:15 p.m. after receiving a call about shots being fired. While on the way to the scene, to call was upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of E. 24th and Van Brunt Boulevard.

EMS came to the scene and took him to the hospital, but he was ultimately declared deceased.

On Monday, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Washington.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and saw or heard anything is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

