Kansas and Missouri to hold tornado drills on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas and Missouri will both be holding a tornado drill at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

KANSAS

A Tornado Warning won’t be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radios, but residents are encouraged to use the time to practice their safety plans.

Peak tornado months are usually April through June in Kansas and Missouri, but tornados can happen outside of that time frame -- including in March.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

Johnson County mentioned the drill in a press releasing, stating that they want “residents to be severe weather ready.” The county will be observing National Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs until March 11.

As part of the 10 a.m. drill, the annual test of the NotifyJoCo system will take place at the same time. Those who have signed up will receive a test message via their selected channels.

To sign up, visit notifyjoco.org! This can be done at any time, but doing it now will allow you to get the test messages tomorrow so you know how it works before there’s a crisis.

Additionally, Johnson County has a new web page (jocogov.org/severe-weather-guide) where people can find resources to prepare for severe weather. When there’s an active threat, the county will be using the page to keep people informed of the latest “country service-related impacts.”

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

KCTV5 News just received word late this afternoon that KCMO residents will hear their sirens go off at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, as well.

That will be to coincide with the statewide tornado drill taking place in Missouri.

KCMO also has a system that will send out alerts to people via text; it’s called AlertKC. To sign up, visit kcmo.gov/alertkc.

For more information, visit preparemetrokc.org.

TECHNOLOGY TIP

Regardless of what notification system you choose to use on your phone, make sure that WEA Alerts or your favorite app’s notifications or the text messages for the previously mentioned systems are permitted to get through your “do not disturb” settings.

Many times, severe weather strikes at night. Your apps or text messages aren’t going to do a lot of good if you’ve set them to be silent during the night! Plus, sometimes WEA Alerts can get lumped into being silenced by accident.

For some tips on how to check those settings, click here if you’re an iPhone user and here if you’re and Android user.

THE REST OF NATIONAL SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK

As for the other days of the week, there will be a different theme or disaster scenario that will be highlighted on official social media accounts (including Johnson County).

Today: Receiving weather information and making a plan

Tuesday: Tornadoes

Wednesday: Lightning

Thursday: Hail and wind

Friday: Flooding

As we have for decades, you can always trust KCTV5 News to bring you latest forecasts, alerts, and updates.

Turn your TV KCTV5 or visit this website for the latest from our Storm Track 5 Weather Team when severe weather hits!

NOTE FOR THOSE WHO LOVE PLAY-BY-PLAY WEATHER UPDATES

If you are someone who loves additional weather updates and analysis, one thing you can do is follow @NWSKansasCity on Twitter. That’s the National Weather Service office for the Kansas City region, although they’re based in Pleasant Hill.

You can even turn on notifications in the Twitter app and get push alerts every time they tweet. However, unless you are a big self-proclaimed “weather nerd” like some of us here at KCTV5 News, you may only choose to during that on when you know a storm is coming.

They tweet out the latest storm projections (including winter storms), as well as watches and warnings.

Much of the same information can be found on their Facebook page, too. You can find that at facebook.com/NWSKansasCity.

