Kansas City area gas prices rise 23 cents in a week, up 53 cents in the past month

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City area gasoline prices continued their dramatic climb this past week, rising by 23 cents per gallon.

The increase puts the average metro gallon of gas at $3.68, which is $1.17 higher than the same date last year. Nationally, gas is averaging $4.06 a gallon, 46 cents higher than a week ago.

Gas prices across the U.S. haven’t been this high since 2008, and we could see $4.50 a gallon nationally very soon, according to Gas Buddy, an organization that is constantly monitoring and cataloguing gasoline costs across the country.

A major driver of what has happened and what is yet to come is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia is a major oil exporter, and heavy sanctions are limiting imports into the United States, affecting fuel costs.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy. “As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

