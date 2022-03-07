Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for sex offender who failed to register

Terry Robinson
Terry Robinson(MSHP)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a sex offender who has not registered with the state.

The county’s Sex Offender Unit is attempting to locate Terry Allen Robinson, who has an active felony Failure to Register warrant.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol sex offender registry, Robinson was charged for first-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree rape and incest in 2002. The victim was said to be a 12-year-old girl.

The offenses happened in Taney County, but Robinson now has a home address in Kansas City.

Robinson is described as a white male who is 5′9″ and 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson County Sex Offender Unit at (816) 541-8017.

