Chiefs tag Orlando Brown, keeping the o-lineman in KC for another year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs are using their franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown, keeping the key piece of protection in Kansas City for another year, but at a heavy cost.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the move Monday morning. Brown’s contract expired following this past season, allowing the Chiefs to tag the 25-year-old lineman, let him explore free agency or work out a long-term deal. The Chiefs must officially file paperwork with the league by Tuesday at 3 p.m. central time to franchise tag Brown.

The Chiefs landed Brown last year in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. Between the regular season and the playoffs, Brown started 19 games for the Chiefs last year, and he was selected to his third Pro Bowl.

A franchise tag can be placed on a player with an expiring contract in order to lock the player in with his current team for one more year. But the move comes at a heavy price tag, costing the team an average of the top salaries at that player’s position. The franchise tag cost for an offensive lineman for the 2022 season is projected to land at $16.5 million.

