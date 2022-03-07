Advertisement

Blue Springs man charged with fatally shooting friend last Thursday

Jared M. Bailey has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Blue Springs.
Jared M. Bailey has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Blue Springs.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened inside a house in Blue Springs last Thursday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 43-year-old Jared M. Bailey has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Blue Springs officers went to the 100 block of SW Gladstone Drive on March 3.

A witness told police that Bailey had just shot his friend, 47-year-old Jarrod T. Young.

Bailey had told a family member that he and Young were at odds over some issues, including the cutting of wires in his truck.

Bailey told police that Young scared him when he (Young) stood up and walked toward him. He said that he then shot Young.

The police didn’t find any weapons on Young or in the immediate vicinity of the scene.

Graphic: A preliminary autopsy reported indicated that shots to Young’s head were downward and made from a shooter who was in an elevated position.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.

