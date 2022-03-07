Advertisement

Van stolen from Raytown gas station with 2-year-old child inside

Child is now safe, and suspect is in custody.
AMBER Alert ends in 100 mph chase ended with stop-sticks. (Screenshot of Missouri Highway...
AMBER Alert ends in 100 mph chase ended with stop-sticks. (Screenshot of Missouri Highway Patrol video.)(KCTV5 via Missouri Highway Patrol)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE 10:30 a.m. 3/7: Police say they used stop-sticks to halt the vehicle on 131 Highway east of Pittsville following a chase that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The suspect was taken into custody, and the child was safely recovered.

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert on Monday morning for a white Dodge Caravan authorities say was stolen from a gas station with a young child inside.

The alert was sent out at 9:55 a.m. involving a 2006 white Dodge Caravan with a Missouri license plate of HU49L. It has a star-shaped sticker on the driver’s side rear hatch door, and a bumper sticker on the back.

The vehicle was running at the Phillips 66 gas station at 61st Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard when it was stolen by a white male wearing a black coat, gray hoodie, sunglasses and possibly facial hair.

The child inside the vehicle is a 2-year-old Black male with short hair, black clothes and red and black shoes.

