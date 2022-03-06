One killed, two seriously injured in crash on Ward Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Saturday night crash has left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

The crash happened near West 67th Terrace and Ward parkway around 9:30 Saturday night.

According to the crash report, a black Volkswagen was traveling north on Ward Parkway when a white GMC pulled out into the intersection of 67th terrace and Ward Parkway. The driver of the Volkswagen was unable to stop and struck the GMC.

The GMC then flipped over and struck a light pole.

The rear passenger of the GMC was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

The driver and front passenger were also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen were not injured.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.